NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

North Kansas City Police responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. involving a motorcycle and a semi truck on Armour Road just off Interstate 35.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

⚠️Traffic Alert: 2 vehicle crash NB I-35 to Armour Rd/210 Hwy in NKC. Expect delays in the area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/0v8g8bC2RW — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 5, 2021