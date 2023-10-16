BELTON, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Belton, Missouri, officials say.

Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Belton police were called to 58 Highway and Bel Ray Boulevard for a reported crash.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was driving west on 58 Highway when it hit an SUV turning left onto Bel Ray Boulevard.

First responders took the motorcyclist to a local hospital where they later died. Police have not released the driver’s identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belton Police Sgt. Hitterman at 816-331-1500.