KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near the downtown loop Sunday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Kansas City police were called to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 670 to northbound 71 Highway for a singe vehicle crash.

Police say a man driving Yamaha motorcycle was speeding, lost control and struck a guardrail on the right side of the road. The driver was then thrown from the motorcycle. Emergency crews pronounced the him dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say an unknown person stopped to move the Yamaha out of the lane so they could continue driving.

The ramp was closed for approximately two hours while crews cleared the scene. KCPD has not yet identified the man killed in the crash.