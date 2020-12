KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a crash in Kansas City’s downtown loop Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kansas City police, they were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash just after 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 just before the I-70 interchange.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. No other injuries were initially reported.

I-35 southbound is closed just before I-70. Drivers heading into downtown are being diverted onto Berkley Parkway.