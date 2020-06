KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of west 3900 Avenue and Merriam Lane, just of Interstate 635.

Initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Merriam Lane when he left the roadway and struck a building. Police said the driver died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by police.