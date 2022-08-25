KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a white Ford F250 was traveling north on Prospect and had stopped for a red light and was moving through the green to turn left.

The driver of a motorcycle was traveling south on Prospect. The driver of the Ford said there was a maroon southbound vehicle that was turning left and he was turning when that driver turned. He did not see the motorcyclist until it was too late.

The motorcyclist struck the front of the Ford and the driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

