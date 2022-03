KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash, involving a motorcycle, was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 435, near Stadium Drive.

Police tell FOX4 the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been identified.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.