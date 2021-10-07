Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 59 south of Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. — A 42-year-old Kansas man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the U.S. 59 Highway and K-116 junction, about 10 miles south of Atchison, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said a motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 59 when the driver of a Ford F150 turned north on U.S. 59 from K-116 and was struck on the passenger side by the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jeremy S. Masuch, of Nortonville, Kansas. He was wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The driver of the pickup was reported to not have any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.