KANSAS CITY, Mo. —One person is dead after a head-on crash in the Northland Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Kansas City police were called to the intersection of Barry Road and Marston Avenue for an injury crash.

Police say a Lexus GS 300 left private driveway and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Barry Road. The Lexus then struck a Honda CVR 600 RS motorcycle traveling westbound on Barry Road head-on.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was not hurt in the crash.

KCPD has not yet identified the motorcyclist.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.