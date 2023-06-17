KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested a wrong-way driver who’s being investigated for impairment after they left the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night.

KCPD’s accident investigation squad met officers on a reported hit-and-run crash at Forrester and Santa Fe at about 9:30 on Friday night. The investigation revealed a motorcyclist on a homemade bike was traveling westbound across the bridge on Forrester when the driver of a silver Ford Fusion hit them head-on.

The crash ejected the motorcyclist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet. They were taken to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Ford left the crash scene, but police caught and arrested them nearby.