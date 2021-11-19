Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Ameristar Casino, police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at Ameristar Drive and Birmingham Road.

Police said the driver of a white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling south on Ameristar Drive when the driver of a white Ford pickup, that was traveling north, turned left in front of him.

The motorcyclist tried to avoid the pickup, but struck the right bed area by the right rear wheel, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle as the driver of the pickup drove over him and left the scene.

The motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, hasn’t been identified at this time.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling easy on U.S. 210 Highway.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.