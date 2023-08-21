LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. — A 23-year-old Buckner, Missouri man is dead following an early morning crash in Jackson County.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on South Buckner Tarsney Road, just south of Adams Cemetery Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says the crash occurred as the driver of a motorcycle was traveling southbound and lost control due to dense fog. The motorcyclist went off the roadway and was thrown from the vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced the driver, identified as Garrin Massey, dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, according to MSHP.