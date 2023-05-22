KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash that occurred in the early morning hours Monday where a motorcyclist was struck and killed at Truman and Indiana.

KCPD says the crash happened at about 2 a.m. when the driver of a white BMW 328I car was speeding eastbound on Truman and struck a black Yamaha V-Star Classic motorcycle. The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and got ejected, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the BMW driver wasn’t hurt and the crash is under investigation, which includes suspected impairment.

Police haven’t identified the victim yet. FOX4 will update this story with that person’s name and any charges filed as those details are released.