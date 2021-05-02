Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Shawnee at Johnson Drive and Widmer Road

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning in Shawnee.

Shawnee Police responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at Johnson Drive and Widmer Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with officers.

The crash is being investigated by Shawnee Police.

