KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a crash near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say around 9:45 p.m. a Yamaha VStar 1300 was traveling east on 63rd Street when the driver passed the entrance ramp for southbound I-435 and lost control of the motorcycle. The driver was then thrown from the motorcycle and the Yamaha slid on its side before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers say the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim in this crash. Police are currently investigating if impairment was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.