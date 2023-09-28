INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say two people are dead following a crash where a motorcyclist hit a truck, killing the Harley Davidson driver and their passenger.

IPD says this happened a couple miles east of Fort Osage High School at the intersection of E. U.S. 24 Highway and North Elsea Smith Road on Wednesday afternoon just before 6.

The motorcyclist was headed west when the driver crashed into a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and is helping with the investigation.

Neither victim has been identified yet.