KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday that left two people seriously injured in the Northland.

The crash was reported just before 12:20 p.m. at NE 64th Street (45 Highway) and N. Lucerne Avenue.

KCPD says the driver of a Gray Can Am Spyder (three-wheeled motorcycle) was traveling east on NE 64th Street when they struck a white Toyota Avalon that entered the intersection while making a left turn on to N. Lucerne.

Both the driver and passenger of the Can Am were ejected from the vehicle. They were both taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and youth passenger of the Toyota were not reported to have injuries.

The driver of the Can Cam is currently in critical condition and the passenger is in serious condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.