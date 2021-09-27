Motorcyclist runs from crash, leaving passenger behind with serious injuries following chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver of a motorcycle ran from the scene of a crash Sunday night, leaving a passenger behind with serious injuries following a police chase.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the State Avenue ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas. KHP said while being pursued by law enforcement, the driver of a motorcycle with a passenger took the ramp too fast, lost control and overturned into a ditch.

Police said the suspect driver, who was wearing a helmet, ran from the scene.

A passenger, identified as a 44-year-old Platte City woman, was taken to KU Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a helmet, according to KHP.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

