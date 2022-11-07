RAYMORE, Mo. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Blue Springs, Missouri was seriously injured following a crash Monday morning in Raymore, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the driver of a Ford pickup truck was stopped in traffic when the motorcyclist struck the vehicle in the rear.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Research Medical Center and is reported to have serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not reported to have injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department helped the highway patrol during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

