INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured after hitting another vehicle on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Independence police were called I-70 near S. Crysler Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on I-70 when it struck the rear end of a BMW. The woman driving the motorcycle was then thrown from the bike. Emergency crews took the woman to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the BMW was not injured in the crash.

Independence police have not yet identified the woman hurt in the crash.