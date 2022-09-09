KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle has serious injuries following a crash Friday afternoon involving a school bus in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. near E. 24th Street and Quincy Street.

Kansas City police said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street at a very high rate of speed, when a yellow school bus with 12 children traveling south on Quincy entered the intersection from a stop sign.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, struck the side of the school bus with his head and body. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The school bus driver and the children on the bus were uninjured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and the motorcyclist is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.