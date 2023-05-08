KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle was seriously injured after striking a trailer Monday afternoon in the Northland.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 3:15 p.m. at the on ramp to westbound 152 Highway from N. Indiana Avenue.

Kansas City police says investigation into the crash reveals the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse, pulling a trailer, was making a left turn from northbound Indiana on to the westbound 152 Highway entrance ramp.

The driver of a white motorcycle was traveling south on Indiana when the motorcyclist struck the trailer and was ejected from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.