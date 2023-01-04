KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. near E. 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Police said an investigation shows the driver of a red Honda CRF motorcycle was headed west on 40th Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a white Subaru Outback that was north on Brooklyn.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, according to police, was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured in the crash.