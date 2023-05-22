KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Northland.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at NE 53rd Street and NE Antioch Road.

Kansas City police says a motorcyclist was heading north on NE Antioch when the driver of a silver GMC Terrain, who was heading southbound, turned left on NE 53rd Street into the shopping center.

Police said the motorcycle struck the right side of the GMC, ejecting the driver off the vehicle. The motorcycle then struck a Lexus SUV sitting at the light.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to KCPD. He was not wearing a helmet.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.