KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East 76th Terrace and The Paseo.

Kansas City police says the driver of a silver Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 76th Terrace when it was struck in the intersection by a motorcyclist that was speeding northbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the Toyota refused medical attention at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.