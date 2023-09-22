KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2:15 p.m. in the area of E. 47th Street and Ash Avenue.

KCPD says the driver of a black Suzuki motorcycle was seen going east on 47th Street. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was speeding, pulling into the westbound lane of traffic, passing several eastbound stopped vehicle.

The motorcyclist then drove into the side of a tan Ford Ranger that was turning left onto Ash Avenue, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle over the truck bed, landing on a curb northeast of the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Ranger were not injured in the incident.