KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Kansas City.

The crash was reported just before 5:40 p.m. Kansas City police says the driver of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Interstate 70 and failed to navigate the vehicle at the Jackson Curve.

The motorcycle went off the roadway, striking a concrete barrier wall and ejecting the driver from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The crash caused two lanes on eastbound I-70 to be closed to traffic for two hours. It has since been fully reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.