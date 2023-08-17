KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Thursday.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near E. Front Street and Universal Avenue.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Front Street when the driver struck a black Kia Sportage that was heading east and making a left turn onto Universal.

Police said the collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected off the vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and is reported to be in serious condition.

The driver of the Kida was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.