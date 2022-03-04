KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.

Police said a AAA tow truck driver was loading a grey Chevrolet Silverado that had broken down on the right shoulder of I-70.

The tow driver had his emergency lights and cones set to use the number four lane of the roadway, according to police.

The driver of a red Ram 1500 had stopped behind the tow truck, waiting his turn to pull into the moving lanes of I-70.

Witnesses report the driver of a white Honda motorcycle was heading west on I-70, speeding 80 to 90 mph and weaving through lanes of traffic.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist went from the number one lane all the way to the number four lane and did not see the Ram that was almost stopped. The motorcyclist then went under the rear of the pickup and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ram and the owner of the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.