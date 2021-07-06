Motorcyclist seriously injured in Overland Park crash, run over by semi

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has serious injuries after they were thrown from their motorcycle in a crash Tuesday afternoon and then run over by a semi.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at 135th Street and Riley Street.

According to police, the driver of a white vehicle was making a lane change when she heard a thump. The impact of that crash threw the motorcyclist from his motorcycle. He was then run over by a semi, which was unable to stop.

Police tell FOX4 the motorcyclist is critical, but stable at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.