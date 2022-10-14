KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle has critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road, according to Kansas City police.

KCPD reports the driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic when the motorcyclist struck the back of the vehicle.

Police said before the collision, another crash further east caused the right lane to be closed and drivers were having to get over into the left lane to get around the crash scene.

As drivers were slowing and stopping, the driver of the motorcycle came around the curve in the left lane and seeing vehicles stopped ahead, attempted to go around in the right lane and struck the Ford, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a full-face helmet when he was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

