KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash near 4733 Coal Mine Road.

A white Kawasaki was traveling south on Coal Mine Road, at a very high rate of speed when a white Hyundai traveling the same direction, made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle.

The Kawasaki struck the Hyundai and was ejected off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and two-year child in the Hyundai were uninjured.