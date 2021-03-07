Motorcyclist taken to hospital with critical injuries following crash near I-70 and Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Saturday night involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police responded to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 and Sterling.

Four motorcyclists were seen traveling west on I-70, in excess of 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic. One of the motorcycles drove into the rear of a red Ford F150.

The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police say impairment is under investigation.

The driver of the Ford stopped and was not injured in the crash, according to police.

All lanes of westbound I-70 were shut down for the investigation.