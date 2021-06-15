Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash at Independence, Wilson avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries following a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. at Independence and Wilson avenues.

Police said the driver of a grey Honda Civic was traveling east on Independence Avenue and the driver of a black Harley Davidson was traveling west when the driver of the Honda turned left in front of the motorcyclist, hitting the motorcycle and throwing the driver into the air and onto the pavement.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a motorcycle helmet and landed head first. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android