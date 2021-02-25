Mourning moms join KC police in warning families of fentanyl-laced pain pills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in the Kansas City metro say it’s a teenage trend that needs to end.

The Kansas City Police Department warned parents Thursday it’s seeing higher numbers of young people overdosing on prescription pain medicine laced with fentanyl. The department said the pills are made to look like Percoset or oxycodone doses.

Fentanyl is said to be 100 times stronger than morphine.

Latoya Douglas has a pain in her heart that she may never shake. In March 2019, Douglas found her 18-year-old son, Michael, after he’d overdosed on meds made to look like Percoset tablets. Instead, Douglas said medical examiners found high levels of fentanyl in his bloodstream. Ingesting these pills is proving to be fatal since only .25 milligram is too much.

“As parents, we can’t watch our kids 24/7,” Douglas told FOX4. “I don’t think it was put out there enough for people to know what was going on. I had no clue.”

Douglas attended high school in the city’s Northland. KCPD said most of the reported overdose cases have come in that region of the city, and police have identified multiple users at several metro high schools.

In Olathe, Crystal Tucker’s family continues to mourn the loss of 22-year-old Lantz. Tucker said Lantz bought tainted meds from a random person at a club in Lawrence. In March 2020, she found Lantz’s body after he’d taken one of the pills for back pain — and never regained consciousness.

“That can happen to anybody’s child,” Tucker said Thursday. “It can happen to anybody, and it only takes one pill. It’s just the wrong pill. It’s like playing Russian roulette. One time there may be a bullet, and one time, there may not.”

Both parents said they want justice for their sons’ deaths. The Douglases and the Tuckers said their teenagers weren’t addicts, and the people who sold them the tainted drugs should be held responsible.

Moreover, they hope to warn others about this trouble before it happens again.