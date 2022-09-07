KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Movie lovers in Kansas City will be some of the first to try out the re-launched MoviePass app.

MoviePass is a movie subscription service that was originally launched in 2017, but shut down in 2019.

Kansas City, Chicago and Dallas will be the first markets to try the service’s beta app, with those who signed up to the waiting list receiving information on pricing and how it works.

The 2022 version of MoviePass will include three pricing tiers ($10, $20 and $30), with each tier offering a certain amount of credits that can be used at movie theaters around the country.

The MoviePass website states that previous MoviePass members who were on the waitlist will receive credits to their account when joining the new service.

After the original service shut down, movie theater chains like Cinemark, AMC and Regal launched their own subscription services.

