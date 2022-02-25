KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next week the residents of Heart Village are expected to move. However, some of them say they aren’t getting the help promised by Jackson County.

In August, the county purchased the mobile home park. It’s expected to be the new home of the Jackson County Detention Center.

Some residents say starting on Monday if they don’t have a standing plan with the county they are expected to go, however they don’t know where that will be.

Heart Village looks more like a wasteland than a place to call home.

“They’re just gone,” resident Greg Ufford said.

More than 100 residences needed to be moved off the property to begin development on the new detention center.

“They haven’t kept their promises,” former resident, Urban Schaefer said.

Schaefer already moved out of Heart Village. However, he says it cost more to move than the $10,000 they gave him.

“Right now I’m still waiting on them to keep up with the promises. They were supposed to do a wheelchair ramp – which is now ruined,” Schaefer said.

“He was promised by multiple people in Jackson County that not only would he be moved, fully compensated, he wouldn’t be paying out of pocket – but that they would build him a ramp for his electric wheelchair,” KC Tenants organizer, Tara Raghuveer said.

Urban’s son, Michael Schaefer, lives on his own plot. He says the county has only given him half the money he was promised.

“I’m kind of at a standstill. I’m kind of stuck right now. I was hoping to be out of here,” Michael said.

Greg Ufford and his 91-year-old mother say they are pleased with the county and are working with them to find a new mobile home.

“They’re going to compensate us. We’re going to end up alright out of the deal,” Ufford said.

The county says through their $1.7 million relocation plan they’ve helped move 100 of the 106 residences on the property.

“Since September 2021, Community Services League staff, working collaboratively with Jackson County staff, have helped 100 of the 106 families at Heart Mobile Village find new, permanent housing. Many families have used their relocation assistance as down payment assistance on a home they’ve purchased, or they’ve prepaid 2-3 years’ worth of rent at a new dwelling.” “For the remaining families at Heart Mobile Village, CSL and the County continue working to overcome any remaining barriers and help them find permanent housing.” — Jackson County Executive’s Office

Raghuveer said the county needs to step up and help the remaining residents find a way out and a way up.

“I hope the county does the right thing and if they don’t we’ll be ready to organize with the residents once again and hold them accountable,” Raghuveer said.

It’s unclear what will happen next week when the deadline to vacate passes. FOX4 asked Jackson County if they planned to cut off utilities to the park next week but they did not comment.

