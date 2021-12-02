Moving day has passed for some, but people still call new Jackson County Jail site home

Heart Mobile Village could become the site of the next Jackson County jail.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Moving day has arrived for dozens of people living at the mobile home park that will soon be the site of a new Jackson County jail. Even if they don’t have anywhere to go.

The person who owned Heart Village Mobile Home Park along U.S. 40 Highway sold it to the county in July. The county bought the land, but the dead did not include any of the mobile homes parked on it.

There are some people who were renting the homes. The former owner gave those renters a Nov. 30 deadline to find a new place to live.

Jackson County said it requested an extension from the former property owner, but said the owner denied the county’s request. Instead the county was told the renters would have until Dec. 5 to leave the property.

It’s a different situation for people living at Heart Village park who own their trailers, or who are in rent-to-own contracts. They have until Feb. 28 to relocate.

The county said that as of Dec. 1, it is aware of 30 people who are in the process of moving plus 34 others who have already left. That leaves about 40 people who are still living on the property.

The county is offering each household $10,000 to help with relocation and has a team working with each person or family to find new housing.