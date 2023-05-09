LEAWOOD, Kan. —Children’s performer Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove is set to release his first studio album in more than a decade.

“Scoops of Love: 25 Years of Mr. Stinky Feet” will be released on Monday, May 29.

To celebrate more than quarter century of performing for children and families, Mr. Stinky Feet plans to take his show on the road.

Cosgrove will kick off a multi-city tour, sponsored by Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program, with free performances at the Leawood City Hall Amphitheater on May 25 and the Wichita Public Library on May 31.

“I’m honored and excited to team up with a great institution like Learning Quest that has the same mission as I have – promoting education and nurturing strong family relationships,” Cosgrove said in a release.

As part of the collaboration with Learning Quest, Mr. Stinky Feet will be taking nominations for five free shows for kids across the state of Kansas. You can find more information on how to nominate a school, library, or youth group on Cosgrove’s website.