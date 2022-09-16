KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon with one person dead and two others injured.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on southbound Interstate 435 and Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

At this time, I-435 is closed at Gregory Boulevard. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Gregory Boulevard back onto I-435.

MSHP said a trooper spotted a vehicle just after 2 p.m. at 43rd and Chouteau that had a registration issue and was possibly stolen. The suspect vehicle was in the far left lane and made a sudden right maneuver across all lanes of traffic, causing the vehicle to roll.

Two other vehicles, including a semi, that were southbound, were damaged in the crash.

The suspect vehicle was reported to have three people inside.

According to the patrol, one person was killed and two other people were injured. One person was ejected from the suspect vehicle and is in critical condition.

The person killed is reported to be the driver of the vehicle that was being chased.

No troopers were involved or injured in the crash.

The Kansas City Police Department traffic unit will be investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated here online and on FOX4 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

