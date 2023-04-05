BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms there are some deaths and injuries after a tornado-warned storm system struck some areas south of the St. Louis region Wednesday morning.

MSHP was not able to confirm how many people have died or were hurt by the storm system. Rescue and search operations continue Wednesday in Bollinger County.

Tornado-warned cells were warned around the 3 a.m. hour in Bollinger County and other counties a little closer to Cape Girardeau.

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX 2 that officers have responded to the Glenallen community for search and rescue assistance. Because of the darkness to start the morning and debris all around the roads, there were some delays to operations this morning.

FOX 2’s debris tracker showed various impacts in Bollinger County, particularly in the Glenallen and Grassy communities near Marble Hill.

Initial reports suggest that there could be extensive damages to homes, trees and other property.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.