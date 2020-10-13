MSHP investigates deadly crash in Liberty where 17-year-old boy died

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy on Monday afternoon.

MSHP says 18-year-old Jacob Davidson was driving Eastbound on 112th street when he suddenly lost control, and began running to the right side of the road. When Davidson tried to overcorrect, he began to skid and ran off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

The passenger, 17-year-old Benjamin Mundy, was transported to Liberty Hospital where he later died.

The Liberty Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department assisted MSHP while responding to the crash.

It is unclear if Davidson received any injuries at this time, he isn’t listed as having any in the crash report.