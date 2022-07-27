Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A K9 Zsolti seen with items from a drug bust. (Photo from MSHP Troop A)

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Thanks to a Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A K9, 90 pounds of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.

According to MSHP, a trooper stopped a black Dodge minivan on westbound Interstate 70 at about 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

During the stop, Troop A K9 Zsolti alerted troopers to the vehicle and through further investigation, about 90 pounds of meth were found in a false compartment.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lafayette County Jail.

Earlier this week on the Kansas side of the state line, a multi-agency, multi-day operation led to the seizure of over 120 pounds of methamphetamine.

