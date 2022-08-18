RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is attempting to locate the owner of a tortoise found on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar.

MSHP reported Thursday afternoon that the African spurred tortoise appears to be a lost pet and they are asking the public for help to locate the possible owner.

The Belton Animal Clinic & Exotic Care Center is caring for the tortoise for the time being.

Photo provided by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The African spurred tortoise is the largest mainland tortoise, according to the San Diego Zoo. It reaches at least 30 inches in length and weighs well over 100 pounds. Some males even reach 200 pounds.

This type of tortoise is a popular pet bred and sold throughout the U.S.

