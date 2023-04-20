OAK GROVE, Mo. — Following a reported road rage shooting on Interstate 70 that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon in Oak Grove, the Missouri Highway Patrol has taken one man into custody.

Thursday MSHP also identified the victim of the shooting as 53-year-old Gary L. Denham of Oak Grove, Missouri.

Troopers released a photo of the suspected shooter Thursday morning, and said he was in custody about a half-hour later.

Investigators were looking for 18-year-old Charles J. Smith of Cape Girardeau. The highway patrol released two photos, including one from surveillance video at a motel in Sweet Springs, which is east of Kansas City on I-70 in Saline County at mile marker 66.

SUSPECT INFO

I-70 / Oak Grove shooting



Charles J. Smith 5/18/2004

Cape Girardeau, MO.



Photo on the right is from security video footage captured earlier this morning from a motel in Sweet Springs, MO.



Please call 911 or *55 if you have seen or encounter Smith. pic.twitter.com/cZrZttf7HE — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 20, 2023

Just before 10 a.m., highway patrol says troopers took Smith into custody.

***SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY***



Our troopers have located the suspect and placed him under arrest. The arrest occurred without incident.



This is an ongoing investigation. @MSHPTrooperDDCC pic.twitter.com/Oc2zzbnuw1 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 20, 2023

The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said both drivers were heading east on the interstate toward the exit to Oak Grove when a driver in a white car, suspected to be Smith, shot the driver of a black pickup truck.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was a white Hyundai Elantra with Florida plates. Troopers found Smith and tried to pull him over, but he sped away and remains on the run.

Troopers found Denham at a gas station after the shooting, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story FOX4 will update with more information as it’s confirmed.