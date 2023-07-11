SEDALIA, Mo. —The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is asking the public for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

According to MSHP the crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. on July 10 on U.S. 50 Highway, just west of Sedalia, Missouri.

Troopers say a pedestrian was standing in the roadway next to his parked car on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver did not stop after the collision and continued driving. Emergency crews later pronounced the man dead.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Hyundai Sonata model made between 2011 and 2014. The vehicle may have damage to the front passenger’s side fender and on the hood.

Anyone with more information about the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Clark Parrott at 816-622-0800.