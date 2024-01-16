BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escaped being injured after his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 9:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70, just west of Missouri Highway 7 in Blue Springs.

MSHP reports the trooper was on the scene of a non-injury crash when his vehicle was struck. The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver that struck the trooper was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The trooper was not injured in the incident, but will be sore, according to MSHP.