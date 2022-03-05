It was a tale of two halves Saturday at Mizzou Arena as Missouri overcame a 14 point deficit early in the first half against Georgia, took a lead midway through the second half, and held on to defeat the Bulldogs 79-69 on Senior Day to end the regular season schedule.

Georgia jumped out to a quick 16-2 lead behind the hot shooting of Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bulldog grad transfer Aaron Cook, the Westminster Christian Academy alum also made trouble for his home state school, with early steals that translated to transition dunks. Missouri’s Kobe Brown got into early foul trouble with three first-half penalties. Ronnie DeGray III came off the bench and had 10 first-half points to help spark a comeback that cut the Georgia lead to 39-30 at the break.

In the second half, the Bulldogs went cold. Missouri’s lone senior, guard Javon Picket, didn’t score until there were less than 13 minutes when his first field goal tied the game at 51. A Jarron Coleman three point basket gave the Tigers a 54-52 lead they would not surrender.

Brown picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half but dodged trouble to finish with a team-high 21 points. Coleman, DeGray III, and Pickett each finished with 12 points. Trevon Brazile had a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Bridges finished with a team-high 19 points and Cook added 16 for Georgia (6-24, 1-17).

Missouri (10-20, 5-13) will face Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla. at 5 pm CT.