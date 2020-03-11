MU to hold classes remotely until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has announced plans temporarily suspend in-person classes until the end of the month due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, which has been formally declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced Wednesday afternoon that in-person classes will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m. through Sunday, March 15. Online classes will continue during this time.

During the week of March 16-20, classes will be held remotely, and after Spring Break from March 23-27, in-person classes will resume on Monday, March 30.

The university will remain open and faculty and staff are expected to report to work.

But all nonessential university events will be canceled until March 29. Necessary small meetings and athletic events will continue until further notice.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 confirmed among MU staff and students; however, a group of students and faculty attended a conference in New Orleans where one of the attendees who was not part of the group tested presumptive positive for the virus.

Those individuals are being monitored for possible symptoms.

In addition to suspending in-person classes, buildings will be cleaned and disinfected and all university-related non-essential travel is being suspended until April 12.

Students who feel sick, need to contact the MU Health Center. You can read the chancellor’s full statement here.