Multi-county chase ends after suspect crashes into parked car in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken into custody following a police chase Saturday night that went from Jackson, Clay, Platte and into Wyandotte county.

The incident started in Sugar Creek where an officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect on a traffic stop with their vehicle. The suspect drove from the scene with Sugar Creek Police in pursuit.

The chase went into downtown Kansas City and then went north into Northmoor on I-29 at speeds of 90 to 100 mph, according to Northmoor Police Department. The officers were unable to use spike strips due to other traffic at the time.

The suspect driver continued south onto I-635 into Kansas where a KCPD helicopter maintained a visual on the vehicle. The suspect entered Missouri again a short time later coming back on northbound I-635.

Riverside officers were able to use spike strips successfully and the suspect vehicle continued into Northmoor on I-29 south going about 85 mph. The chase turned south on North Oak and went into North Kansas City, where the suspect lost it’s front tire.

The chase came to an end at the QuickTrip on Burlington, when the suspect vehicle went between two gas pumps and crashed into a parked car.

All three occupants of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

Sugar Creek took the driver into their custody after positively identifying him as the driver with numerous pending felony charges. The other suspects were released from the scene. The suspect driver has not been identified at this time with charges pending.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.